Roman Abramovich has been pictured for the first time since Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi last month, amid sanctions placed on him by the UK Government.

The 55-year-old, who was present to see see Chelsea lift every trophy possible under his 19 year ownership, listed the Club for sale on March 2 as he came under pressure to be sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Eight days later, he was sanctioned by the UK Government for his ties to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, claims he strongly denies, which saw his assets frozen.

In the process, Chelsea have had some of their company credit cards frozen as they operate under a special licence given to them by the Government to allow for them to continue fulfilling fixtures whilst a sale is finalised.

Abramovich will not be allowed to receive a penny from the sale, with the Government having the final say over where the funds of the sale end up.

The Russian oligarch has been sanctioned by Canada and, most recently, the EU.

His private jets have been tracked in recent weeks. It has seen them visit Tel Aviv, Moscow, Istanbul and Dubai.

The latest, as tracked by an individual who is monitoring all movement in the air regarding Russian Oligarchs, was a flight from Tel Aviv to Istanbul on Monday.

And as the Russian-born waited for his flight, he was pictured by Reuters in the VIP airport lounge.

Raine, who are overseeing the sale, hope to conclude a deal by the end of the month with 200 interested parties as the March 18 deadline this Friday nears.

