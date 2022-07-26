Skip to main content

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly To Host Dinner For Premier League Executives

The Blues chairman has organised an informal dinner with his top flight peers in his third month with the club.

Reported by The Athletic, executives from all 20 Premier League clubs have been invited for the gathering that will take place on Tuesday, 26 July.

Todd Boehly

It is thought that the gesture towards his counter-parts has been met positively.

The American businessman took control of Chelsea Football Club in late May with a £3.6billion offer alongside Clearlake Capital.

The deal came after previous owner Roman Abramovich was pushed into selling the outfit after heavy sanctions placed by the United Kingdom's government.

The Russian Oligarch was used to brushes with the British government, after not being allowed into the country since 2018 following a grievance with the Home Office.

Todd Boehly

Boehly has a large portfolio that not only includes Chelsea, but also shares of the MLB side Los Angeles Dodgers and NBA outfit the Los Angeles Lakers.

He also has investments in Esports as owner of Cloud9.

The Blues have gone to the new owners home country on a pre-season tour, facing MLS side Charlotte FC where they lost on penalties.

They also came up against fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal in the final of the Florida Cup, where the Gunners put them to the sword in a 4-0 drubbing.

