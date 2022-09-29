Skip to main content

Chelsea Owners In Talks To Buy Portuguese Side Portimonense

Chelsea are prepared to buy Portuguese team Portimonense as the club explore the possibility of a multi-club ownership group.
Nizaar Kinsella reports this news which comes after reports that Todd Boehly had approaches turned down to buy Brazilian side Santos and also French side Sochaux, with the Portuguese side Portimonense his next target.

Boehly went on record at the SALT conference in New York a fortnight ago to say: "The challenge is that when you have 18, 19, 20-year-old superstars, you can loan them out to other clubs but you put their development in someone else’s hands.

Todd Boehly

Boehly has been very hands-on with decisions since arriving at Chelsea

"Our goal is to make sure we can show pathways for our young superstars to get them on to the Chelsea pitch while getting them real game time.”

Boehly's interest in expanding Chelsea's ownership model could follow a similar one to Manchester City's, with the City Football Group owning ten other clubs across the globe, including Girona and New York City FC.

New York City FC

New York City FC players celebrate against DC United

The Blues have previous history with sending players out on loan to certain clubs, with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem seen as a 'feeder club' for the Stamford Bridge side - as of August 2022, the club had sent 29 players to Holland to further their development. 

With Boehly now set on his idea of buying multiple clubs and enlarging the club's global reach, hopefully we will see a fresh attitude towards creating a clearer route to the first team for the prospects that are aiming to become the next Chelsea superstars.

