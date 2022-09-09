Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea's new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have began their reign, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich administration earlier in the year, with a £250million transfer window and the sacking of their fan favourite manager.

Thomas Tuchel wasn't able to build a working relationship with Boehly after multiple disagreements regarding transfers and how they each believes the club should be run created irreversible tension between the pair.

Now that the new hierarchy have chosen the coach themselves, it will hopefully be a different story.

Potter giving orders on the touchline. IMAGO / News Images

Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has explained that Boehly and Eghbali were impressed by the fact that Potter is a 'risk taker', having started his coaching career in Sweden with Otersunds FK, before making the switch to the English Championship with Swansea City.

The duo were also attracted to the fact that he has a masters degree in emotional intelligence, which comes in handy when one of the biggest roles under head coach is successfully man-managing.

Whether they believed Tuchel fit either of these characteristics is unclear.

Potter thanking fans with the Brighton team. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Potter's postponed debut against Fulham this weekend will give the former Brighton man a better opportunity to work with his players ahead of his first ever Champions League fixture.

Chelsea host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

