Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea's new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have began their reign, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich administration earlier in the year, with a £250million transfer window and the sacking of their fan favourite manager.
Thomas Tuchel wasn't able to build a working relationship with Boehly after multiple disagreements regarding transfers and how they each believes the club should be run created irreversible tension between the pair.
Now that the new hierarchy have chosen the coach themselves, it will hopefully be a different story.
Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has explained that Boehly and Eghbali were impressed by the fact that Potter is a 'risk taker', having started his coaching career in Sweden with Otersunds FK, before making the switch to the English Championship with Swansea City.
The duo were also attracted to the fact that he has a masters degree in emotional intelligence, which comes in handy when one of the biggest roles under head coach is successfully man-managing.
Read More
Whether they believed Tuchel fit either of these characteristics is unclear.
Potter's postponed debut against Fulham this weekend will give the former Brighton man a better opportunity to work with his players ahead of his first ever Champions League fixture.
Chelsea host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- David Moyes Slams VAR After Controversial Chelsea vs West Ham Decision
- Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract
- 'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea
- Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms
- PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed
- Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia
- Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask
- Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy
- Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal