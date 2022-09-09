Skip to main content
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution

Chelsea Owners Wanted a 'Risk Taker' To Replace Thomas Tuchel

They found new head coach Graham Potter fit the role perfectly.

Chelsea's new co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have began their reign, following the collapse of the Roman Abramovich administration earlier in the year, with a £250million transfer window and the sacking of their fan favourite manager. 

Thomas Tuchel wasn't able to build a working relationship with Boehly after multiple disagreements regarding transfers and how they each believes the club should be run created irreversible tension between the pair.

Now that the new hierarchy have chosen the coach themselves, it will hopefully be a different story. 

Graham Potter

Potter giving orders on the touchline. 

Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has explained that Boehly and Eghbali were impressed by the fact that Potter is a 'risk taker', having started his coaching career in Sweden with Otersunds FK, before making the switch to the English Championship with Swansea City. 

The duo were also attracted to the fact that he has a masters degree in emotional intelligence, which comes in handy when one of the biggest roles under head coach is successfully man-managing. 

Read More

Whether they believed Tuchel fit either of these characteristics is unclear. 

Graham Potter

Potter thanking fans with the Brighton team. 

Potter's postponed debut against Fulham this weekend will give the former Brighton man a better opportunity to work with his players ahead of his first ever Champions League fixture. 

Chelsea host RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. 

