Chelsea Pitch Owners Release Statement Following Ricketts Family Backlash

The Chelsea pitch owners have released a statement after there has been backlash to reports that the Ricketts Family are in the race to purchase the Club.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to start the #NoToRicketts movement, expressing their displeasure with the Chicago Cubs' owners bid for the Club.

It was previously stated that the Chelsea Pitch Owners will meet with the Ricketts Family to discuss their bid.

This caused further backlash, which the Pitch Owners have now taken to social media to respond to.

Their statement writes: "In response to the many comments posted in recent days, we wholly support statements from Chelsea Supporters Trust particularly that we have no legal role or direct say on the decision as to who the Club will be sold to – which is a commercial matter for Chelsea FC.

"Please understand that it's in our interests to have a conversation with all the bidders but that doesn't mean we endorse any particular consortium. Any dialogue is purely to ensure they understand the positions of both CST and CPO."

The Ricketts Family were stated to be aware of the backlash received but still went ahead with a bid to Raine Group.

They released a statement addressing the criticism, saying: "Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms. Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.

"We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of colour.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values. If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the Club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”

It is believed bidders who submitted offers for Chelsea have been left frustrated by the lack of communication from Raine Group as they were supposed to announce who has made the final shortlist earlier in the week.

