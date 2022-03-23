The Chelsea Pitch Owners have revealed their demands for the club's new owners as they await the completion of the takeover process.

Current owner Roman Abramovich put the west London side up for sale at the beginning of March, with the news attracting a lot of interest from parties who wish to buy the club.

A deadline of last Friday 18 March was set for all parties interested to submit their official bids for the World and European Champions.

In quotes via the i, the Chelsea Pitch Owners have revealed what they want to see from the club's new owners.

"We just want to see new owners with as much passion for the football club as us, and with plans to develop the stadium, because the best team in London deserves the best stadium in London.

"The idea is that Chelsea FC plays football at Stamford Bridge. If anybody wanted to move the club somewhere else, then they wouldn’t be able to call it Chelsea FC."

Raine Group are overseeing the sale of the club, but it is believed that bidders have been left frustrated by their lack of communication in recent days as they await the announcement of their shortlist.

It has been revealed that the delay is due to the amount of information they have had to deal with, as well as the complexity of the bids.

They are expected to narrow down the list of bidders to a shortlist of four parties, who will then be 'invited to make improved final offers'.

