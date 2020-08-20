SI.com
Amazon Prime TV selections: Chelsea's Premier League clashes against Wolves and Aston Villa to be shown live

Matt Debono

The Premier League fixture list for the 2020/21 campaign was released on Thursday and so were the first television selections.

Three weeks prior to the new season getting underway, Chelsea had their fixtures confirmed for the upcoming campaign which sees them travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on the opening weekend, before welcoming Liverpool in their first home fixture. 

Although the television dates for the opening rounds are yet to be announced, Amazon confirmed their choice during the build-up to Christmas, and Frank Lampard's side will be shown twice on Amazon Prime.

Wolves versus Chelsea at Molineux will be shown live on Tuesday 15 December, while the Blues' home fixture against Aston Villa on Monday 28 December will also be covered by Amazon.

220 games will be shown live across the season it has been confirmed, with Sky Sports confirming they will have 140 of those fixtures.

Details of the broadcast selections for the early round of fixtures from Sky Sports will be announced early next week. 

