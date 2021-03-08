Chelsea planning to offer Andreas Christensen new contract

Chelsea are ready to offer defender Andreas Christensen a new contract at the club.

Christensen, 24, has come back into the fold at Chelsea following Thiago Silva's absence and has shown at the heart of Thomas Tuchel's back-three, alongside Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

And as per the Telegraph, the club are now expected to offer the Dane a new deal to extend his stay at in west London.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

His current deal is set to expire at the end of next season and despite no talks currently taking place, Chelsea are planning to hand him a fresh deal.

They are aware of rival clubs monitoring his contract situation and know they need to tie him down to secure his future ahead of the European Championships this summer, which could attract further interest for the 24-year-old.

Christensen was rewarded with the Man of the Match award during Chelsea's 1-0 win against Liverpool and Tuchel highlighted the 'big part' that the Dane has played.

He said: "Andreas stepped in in the middle of the first half against Tottenham, which was a really tough thing to do, and from the first minute, he's been absolutely impressive.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He's brave, strong in individual challenges, brave and intelligent in the build-up, and plays with a lot of confidence. I am absolutely happy with his performances and how he's stepped up. He's been a big part of our performances."

Chelsea are reportedly planning on handing Antonio Rudiger a new deal, as they are with Thiago Silva who's deal is set to expire this summer.

They are also on the lookout for a new centre-back this summer with the likes of Niklas Sule, David Alaba and Ibrahima Konate all linked.

