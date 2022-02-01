Chelsea Confirm Players and Staff Return To Training After Winter Break

Chelsea players and staff have returned to training after their winter break.

The Blues had a week off as part of the Premier League's winter interval, with the west London side already playing 24 games in the league so far as well as cup competitions.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already won the Super Cup during the campaign, but have their sights set on success in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, as well as the Club World Cup.

In a tweet from the official Chelsea Twitter account, the club revealed that the players have made their way back to training at Cobham as they prepare for the second leg of the season.

The reigning European Champions are currently third in the Premier League table, but are ten points behind leaders and holders Manchester City.

However, the club have had a lot of success in the cup competitions so far this season, with multiple trophies available for them to win.

Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup final for the first time since 2019 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals throughout January, and will face Liverpool at Wembley at the end of the month.

They are also in the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will face Plymouth Argyle in their first game back from their break, having previously been victorious over Chesterfield.

Tuchel's side are in the knockout stages of the Champions League where they will face Lille in the hopes of defending their title, and will soon travel to the United Arab Emirates to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

