Chelsea Players Heading to Ireland Pre-Season Camp Revealed

A list of Chelsea players travelling to Ireland for pre-season has been revealed ahead of the squad's trip to Dublin on Tuesday.

The Blues got off to a flying start to their pre-season as they ran out 6-1 winners against Peterborough on Saturday, as Hakim Ziyech's treble sealed a comfortable win for the west Londoners.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to assessing some of the younger stars included in the Champions League winners' squad, as most first-team starts are yet to arrive back following their involvement in the European Championships.

Thomas Tuchel's side will welcome back fans to Stamford Bridge when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday 4 August. Three days prior, they are at the Emirates to face Arsenal as part of the Mind Series, however no Chelsea fans will be allowed access to the Emirates.

Speaking about his side's pre-season fixtures, Tuchel said: "I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully, there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

As revealed by Adam Newson, here is a full list of players who have been spotted on Chelsea's flight to Dublin for pre-season -

Edouard Mendy

Tammy Abraham

Jake Clarke-Salter

Trevoh Chalobah

Armando Broja

Conor Gallagher

Davide Zappcosta

Matt Miazga

Lucas Bergstrom

Malang Sarr

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ross Barkley

Christian Pulisic

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Dujon Sterling

Charly Musonda

Danny Drinkwater

