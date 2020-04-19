Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut with the Blues squad as the board looks to stable the books, with the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A deal is looking to be struck by club director Marina Granovskaia which could save the club up to £10 million in annual salaries at the club.

Concerns have been raised by players across Britain's top division over an obligatory decision to take a 30 per cent pay cut after an agreement was reached by Premier League officials to suggest the figure during the meeting.

The west London club could be the third top-tier English side after Southampton and West Ham United to negotiate payouts with their playing staff.

But there remain concerns over the public calls for footballers to oblige with the agreement, with Willian recently voicing his disagreement over the decision.

Owner Roman Abramovich has been keen to demonstrate his enthusiasm for the local community during the crisis offering a range of support on behalf of the club.

The Blues have already offered to make NHS staff 78,000 meals working in local hospitals, and have offered full use of stadium and on site hotel facilities.

Many staff working for the club have already been directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Callum Hudson Odoi tested positive for the virus last month, after Frank Lampard's first-team squad were told to self-isolate, and to stop all training activities as a group at Cobham and at Stamford Bridge.

