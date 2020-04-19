Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea players hold talks with club over 10 per cent pay cut during coronavirus crisis

Ben Davies

Chelsea are hopeful of agreeing a 10 per cent pay cut with the Blues squad as the board looks to stable the books, with the Premier League currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A deal is looking to be struck by club director Marina Granovskaia which could save the club up to £10 million in annual salaries at the club.

Concerns have been raised by players across Britain's top division over an obligatory decision to take a 30 per cent pay cut after an agreement was reached by Premier League officials to suggest the figure during the meeting.

The west London club could be the third top-tier English side after Southampton and West Ham United to negotiate payouts with their playing staff.

But there remain concerns over the public calls for footballers to oblige with the agreement, with Willian recently voicing his disagreement over the decision.

Owner Roman Abramovich has been keen to demonstrate his enthusiasm for the local community during the crisis offering a range of support on behalf of the club. 

The Blues have already offered to make NHS staff 78,000 meals working in local hospitals, and have offered full use of stadium and on site hotel facilities. 

Many staff working for the club have already been directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

Callum Hudson Odoi tested positive for the virus last month, after Frank Lampard's first-team squad were told to self-isolate, and to stop all training activities as a group at Cobham and at Stamford Bridge.

----------

Do you think Chelsea players should take a pay-cut? Let us know your thoughts below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chelsea 'ready to make move' for SC Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt

Chelsea are looking to open talks with SC Frieburg striker Luka Waldschmidt as boss Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options.

Ben Davies

Joe Cole: Frank Lampard needs to copy Man Utd to keep hold of three 'world class' Chelsea stars

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has told Blues boss Frank Lampard to keep hold of Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud who are set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Fernandinho names former Chelsea forward Diego Costa as 'most difficult' opponent

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has named former Chelsea striker Diego Costa as the 'most difficult' opponent he has faced.

Matt Debono

Eden Hazard named 'the best Premier League player' by former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata

Former Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has been named the best player to play in the Premier League by his former teammate Juan Mata.

Matt Debono

Maurizio Sarri reveals Chelsea squad cried after Europa League triumph against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed he had a confrontational relationship with the Chelsea dressing room during his reign at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 season despite a frosty end to his era in West London.

Ben Davies

Inter Milan 'draw up contract' for out-of-contract Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have reportedly offered Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud a contract to sign for the Italian club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Ben Davies

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

Matt Debono

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

Matt Debono

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono