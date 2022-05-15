Skip to main content

Chelsea Players React to FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

Chelsea players have taken to social media to react to their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men came out on top in yet another penalty shoot-out, winning 6-5 after misses from Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount.

The Blues players have taken to social media to pen messages to fans after losing a third FA Cup final in a row.

Ben Chilwell was the first to respond before Mount himself thanked supporters for their support following his miss.

Jorginho took to Instagram to encourage his teammates to lift themselves and challenge for the trophy again next season.

He wrote: "Very disappointed from yesterday but very proud of everyone because we gave everything. Now we go again for more trophies. We win together, we lose together. No matter what, we do as a family. Thank you again for the amazing support."

Reece James also joined his teammates, admitting that the loss was painful to take.

"It’s very painful to lose another final. Penalties are never a true reflection of the game. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. The marathon continues. Thank you for the support," he wrote.

This was followed by Thiago Silva, who became the oldest player since Stanley Matthews to start an FA Cup final.

He penned: "Despite the sadness for the result, I have to say how proud I am of our team. I know how much each of us gave our best. I’m very grateful to the support of the fans. We get out of here stronger. We learn and grow in adversity."

Trevoh Chalobah took the opportunity to apologise to the Blues fans, admitting he is hurting.

He said: "Sorry to the fans, you deserved this trophy. The team gave everything, still hurts but we stick together."

Chelsea face Leicester City and Watford in the final two matches of the season before taking the summer off and looking to bounce back next season.

