Chelsea Players Return to Pre-Season Training

Chelsea's first team players have returned to training at Cobham this week, as the Blues prepare to defend their Champions League trophy next season.

After winning the Champions League on May 29 in Porto, the squad went their own separate ways on their holidays to rest and recover ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Many have been in action for their countries on international duty over the past months, but those who have had the summer off have made their way back to training to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tino Anjorin all returned last week whilst the other players returned on Monday.

The short clip posted by Chelsea shows Marcos Alonso, Edouard Mendy, Charly Musonda, Matt Miazga, Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

And according to Nizaar Kinsella, Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Baker, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Guehi also returned to training today.

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season before heading to Belfast for the Super Cup against Villarreal on August 11. Their 2021/22 Premier League season starts on August 14 at home to Crystal Palace.

They are also expected to fly to Ireland for a pre-season camp. Tuchel's men are set to play several local sides as they ramp up their preparations for a title challenge.

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents," said Tuchel. "Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube