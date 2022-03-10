Chelsea players have been sent a message amid the recent news of the sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich.

The Blues are set to play Norwich City at Carrow Road on Thursday evening, but returning to Stamford Bridge to host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

However the future of the club is now in uncertainty amid the sanctions imposed by the UK Government.

According to Matt Law, the players have been told to 'focus on the football' amid the news as they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

Chelsea have already won two trophies this season, with the Super Cup and the Club World Cup being added to the cabinet since August.

They are currently third in the Premier League table, as well as remaining in the Champions League and FA Cup.

However there are now a series of implications imposed on the club as a result of the sanctions on Abramovich.

The UK Government released a statement regarding the matter and the future of the club as they said:

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

