Abraham, Tomori, Rudiger & James all take on '#StayAtHomeChallenge'
Matt Debono
Several members of the Chelsea squad have taken part in the 'StayAtHomeChallenge' on social media with the football season currently on hold.
Players have been keeping themselves occupied whilst the season is suspended, doing keepy-ups with toilet roil - a rare commodity these days.
Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all taken part in the challenge.
----------
ANTONIO RUDIGER
13 Keepy-Ups
Rating: 6/10
----------
REECE JAMES
11 Keepy-Ups
Rating: 6.5/10
----------
FIKAYO TOMORI
9 Keepy-Ups
Rating: 6.5/10
----------
TAMMY ABRAHAM
8 Keepy-Ups
Rating: 8/10
----------
Do you think you can you do better? Let us know down below!
----------