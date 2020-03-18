Abraham, Tomori, Rudiger & James all take on '#StayAtHomeChallenge'

Several members of the Chelsea squad have taken part in the 'StayAtHomeChallenge' on social media with the football season currently on hold.

Players have been keeping themselves occupied whilst the season is suspended, doing keepy-ups with toilet roil - a rare commodity these days.

Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all taken part in the challenge.

----------

ANTONIO RUDIGER

13 Keepy-Ups

Rating: 6/10

----------

REECE JAMES

11 Keepy-Ups

Rating: 6.5/10

----------

FIKAYO TOMORI

9 Keepy-Ups

Rating: 6.5/10

----------

TAMMY ABRAHAM

8 Keepy-Ups

Rating: 8/10

----------

Do you think you can you do better? Let us know down below!

----------

