Chelsea Players Take to Social Media to React to UEFA Super Cup Triumph

Several Chelsea players have taken to social media to react to the UEFA Super Cup triumph after winning the European trophy, beating Villarreal 6-5 on penalties.

The game headed to extra time and penalties as Hakim Ziyech's first half strike was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno.

The Chelsea squad have taken to social media to celebrate winning the trophy.

The first player to post on Twitter was Callum Hudson-Odoi who said "What a start to the season. Another one." after winning his third European Cup with the Blues.

Kepa Arrizabalaga posted three photos of the celebrations with the caption "We did it." after his heroics in the penalty shootout saw the Spaniard keep out two Villarreal penalties on the way to lifting the cup.

Kai Havertz left it short and sweet, writing "Super Cup, Super Chelsea". Fellow German Antonio Rudiger left a longer message as he posted a photo with the trophy captioned "There's no better way to start the season with another European silverware."

Mateo Kovacic was pictured with fellow midfielder Jorginho, holding the trophy and writing "Start as we meanto go on!".

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta uploaded two posts, the first several pictures celebrating the victory before taking to Twitter once more to post a photograph with the trophy on the plane as the Blues flew home.

Kurt Zouma, Tammy Abraham and Emerson Palmieri decided on the captions to show off that they had won yet another trophy at Chelsea with captions "Another one". whilst Mason Mount settled for "Thank you, Belfast!" on his Twitter.

Thiago Silva, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Trevoh Chalobah also took to Twitter to celebrate whilst Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic and Jorginho all celebrated on their Instagram accounts after securing another trophy at Chelsea.

The Blues will hope that these will not be the last celebrations with a trophy this season as the club look to push on to retain their Champions League title and make a charge towards the Premier League this season.

