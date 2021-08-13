Chelsea Players Take to Social Media to Welcome Lukaku Following Club-Record Transfer

The Blues have a new man leading their line.

Several Chelsea players have taken to social media to welcome Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after the Belgian completed a club record retur.

The striker returns to Chelsea after departing the club in 2014 in a deal worth £97.5 million.

His new Chelsea teammates have taken to Instagram to welcome him back to the club.

Lukaku posted a video following his return with the caption "Dream Believe Achieve. Happy to be back home! Let's work." and this was met by several comments from his new teammates.

Mason Mount was the first to welcome his new teammate as he commented: "He's back" before Reece James posted three blue love hearts under the video.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry followed James' comment with three blue hearts of his own and the comment "welcome home".

Tammy Abraham, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge following Lukaku's arrival, also welcomed the striker, posting: "Welcome back big bro." to his Instagram story.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba took to Twitter to welcome his former teammate home, writing: "There he is. Welcome back home.".

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is yet to comment following the signing but will undoubtedly be asked about the Belgian at his press conference ahead of the Premier League opening match against Crystal Palace.

What did Lukaku say upon his return?

Lukaku admitted his delighted to be back in west London, saying: "I’m happy and blessed to be back at this wonderful club. It’s been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."



