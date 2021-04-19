Chelsea players told punishment if they play in European Super League

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea players will be banned from participating in World Cups and European Championships if they play in the European Super League, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has threatened. 

It was announced on Sunday night the new Super League which will be formed by 20 clubs, 15 of whom will be the founding members. Chelsea are in that cohort, with also five other English clubs as plans for a breakaway league made a major step forward.

The plans for a new league have been received with great displeasure and anger in the footballing world as 'greed' takes over. 

Governing bodies have come out to condemn the new league and warnings have been made to participating clubs, and president Ceferin has made it clear players will be banned if they take any part in the Super League.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano: "The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros. They will not be allowed play for their national teams."

Chelsea believe they had little choice but to agree with plans amid fears of being left behind by the other 'big clubs' taking part in the Super League. 

Thomas Tuchel had his say on the announcement after he spoke to the media on Monday and put his trust in the club to make the right decision.

"I have known about it since yesterday," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."

