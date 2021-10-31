Revealed: Chelsea Set Premier League Record Against Newcastle

Chelsea set a new Premier League possession record during their win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues were 3-0 victors on Tyneside, with a Reece James brace and a record breaking Jorginho penalty securing the three points away from home.

It sees Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

According to the official Chelsea website, their 79% possession against Newcastle was their best record set since playing the Magpies back in 2018, in which they won 2-1.

It is also best possession record set for the club since Thomas Tuchel joined as manager in January.

Chelsea's dominance on the ball wasn't enough to create any shots on target in the first half, but the Blues pressed highly after the break and were eventually rewarded with three goals come full time.

James extended his goal tally to four for the season so far with his efforts at St James' Park, with the other two coming against Arsenal earlier in the season and Norwich City last weekend.

His first of the weekend came shortly after the hour mark, controlling a looping cross in the box before firing it into the top left corner. The right wing-back's second arrived ten minutes later, blasting the ball past Darlow from a deflected Ruben Loftus-Cheek effort.

Jorginho then capped off the display with a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled in the box.

Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

