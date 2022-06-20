Skip to main content
Chelsea Post Tribute to England International and Club Legend Frank Lampard On His Birthday

The Blues' record goalscorer celebrates his 44th birthday five years after his retirement. Chelsea took to social media to wish the best to the club's former player and manager.

The club showed their appreciation with a graphic of a pseudo newspaper with memorable moments and even a quote from former teammate Didier Drogba.

Lampard appeared 648 times for the outfit, scoring 211 goals in the process. The midfielder helped the side to an impressively full trophy cabinet.

The extensive list includes three Premier League titles, four FA Cup trophies and the prestigious Champions League in 2011/12.

During his time as manager the team, the 44-year-old reached the FA Cup final, as well as playing a early role in setting up the Chelsea side who won the 2021 Champions League under new manager Thomas Tuchel stewardship.

James and Lampard

The club icon is set to come up against his former club in the first game of the next season managing his current team Everton. The game is set to be played at Goodison Park on 6th August.

The manager lead Everton into safety at the end of 2021/22 season, including the penultimate game against Crystal Palace where the Toffees came back from losing 2-0 at halftime to securing a place in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory.

