Chelsea have been praised for signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer after he left Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old departed the Parc Des Princes following their Champions League defeat, ending a spell of eight years with the French side.

Silva opted to join Chelsea, with clubs including Fiorentina and AC Milan showing interest, and he will wear the no.6 in west London this season.

"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea," Silva said. "I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."

But Lampard has been hailed for signing the Brazilian defender, who will be looked at to shore up the Chelsea backline after a poor showing last season.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the league last season - the highest in the top 10 - and Lampard will be looking to improve that record as they look to close the gap to Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes it's an 'shrewd piece of business' from Chelsea as they have already completed seven signings this summer with more expected on the way.

"Thiago Silva looks a shrewd piece of business, he a proper centre-half. If Chelsea can get a good year out of him, they have a chance,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“People highlight the fact that he’s 35-years-old, but football is about now, not four or five years down the line. Managers haven’t got four or five years, there is no point in them going out and buying a player for the future."

Chelsea begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign away to Brighton on September 14.

