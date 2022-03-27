Skip to main content
Chelsea Preferred Bidders Given Green Light to Meet Staff & Arrange Tours

The shortlisted bidders for Chelsea Football Club have now been given the green light to fly to London and meet staff, also being allowed to arrange tours of the training ground and Stamford Bridge.

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton, Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named as preferred bidders to take over at Chelsea.

As per Tele Football, those on the shortlist have now been invited to meet staff and undergo tours of the Chelsea facilities.

imago1010479507h

The report continues to state that this could start as early as next week, with the parties travelling to London.

It has also been reported that two of the four bidders are ready to increase their offer for the Club. with Raine allowing changes to the initial proposals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was also reported that the remaining contenders have been told they must agree to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea.

imago1010837067h

Boehly's bid is believed to be the frontrunner for Chelsea as things stand due to uncertainty on whether the Broughton consortium or Pagliuca can purchase the Club due to existing ties with other football teams.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

The process should start to speed up as they want a deal to be done by the end of April, setting the final deadline as around the 11th of the month.

