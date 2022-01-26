Skip to main content
Chelsea, Premier League & UEFA Investigating NFT's That Use Club Assets & Intellectual Property

Chelsea are investigating the digital artwork which is being promoted by former club captain, and now employee, John Terry, according to reports.

The Premier League and UEFA are also taking a look into the matter due to it using club assets as well as intellectual property, including trophies of the respective competitions. 

Terry's assets use club assets including the club badge and kits, and none of this is affiliated with the club.

As reported by the Athletic, Chelsea are now investigating the sales of digital artwork being promoted by Terry due to it using the club badge and intellectual property.

Read More

Terry is the 'Head Coach of Ape Kids Club', which has seen him bring on board the likes of Ashley Cole, Marco Veratti, Willian and Tammy Abraham to his team. 

But now several organisations are now taking a closer look, with the Premier League taking legal advice because the trophies used require a licensing agreement due to it being protected by a trademark. This is a similar situation with the FA Cup and Champions League trophies. 

imago0131789145h

UEFA offered a statement, saying: "UEFA takes the protection of its intellectual property rights seriously and we are investigating this matter further."

