Chelsea prioritising improving defence - Dayot Upamecano 'under consideration'

Chelsea are reportedly prioritising improving their defence between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

There has been improvements defensively this season compared to last season, with a major difference being the addition of coach of Anthony Barry.

Frank Lampard has recently thrown praise on Barry's influence on the defence.

"He’s been a real positive for the group dynamic, and in all senses.

"He’s certainly helped on set-pieces, but he’s very diligent, he pays so much attention to ourselves and the opposition in every part of the game, from what we do in the office, to studying opposition and working on the training field."

This was aided by the additions of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy in the summer, and their impact was instant.

But in recent weeks, Lampard's side have struggled all over the park but in defence the decline has been noticeable.

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Five defeats in their last eight in the league, Chelsea have conceded 12 times in those games.

And now they are looking at it as a key area to address in the side. As per James Robson, Chelsea want to improve the defence and are keeping RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano 'under consideration' as they explore long-term options.

Chelsea will lose Fikayo Tomori until the end of the season at the very least as he moves to AC Milan with an option to buy.

Lampard is fighting for his job at Chelsea and improvement is needed quickly from the squad he has in front of him. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Silva's deal is set to expire in the summer, but Chelsea have the option of extending the 36-year-old's deal in west London by a further year.

Declan Rice of West Ham has been heavily linked, but a move for him would be more likely in the summer transfer window.

For now, Lampard has to juggle and utilise what he has got at his disposal currently, but the options of improvement at the back are being actively considered.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube