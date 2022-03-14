Skip to main content
Chelsea Provide Updates on Ticket Sales as Government Talks Continue

Chelsea have confirmed they are awaiting a decision from the Government over whether they will be allowed to resume selling tickets to their supporters for upcoming matches. 

Following the decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin as a result of the war in Ukraine, Chelsea were ordered to run the Club under a special licence which allowed them to continue fulfilling their games. 

Abramovich's assets were frozen, and is effectively paused all of Chelsea's income streams after the terms in the licence were revealed.

It barred Chelsea from selling merchandise, closing their Stamford Bridge megastore. But it also stopped the Club selling tickets beyond March 10. 

For their upcoming match against Middlesbrough, only several hundred tickets were sold before the sanctions were imposed. With just five days until the game, the remainder of tickets are yet to be sold, but the Club are hoping they will be able to put them on sale for its supporters.

What Chelsea have said

In an update on their official website, they wrote: "With the Club still awaiting confirmation from the UK Government on whether we can sell tickets or not, including to this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough, we have the latest situation on sales for upcoming men’s, women’s, and Academy fixtures. 

"We are pressing the Government to allow our supporters to have access to tickets. Meetings are taking place daily in search of a resolution. In addition, the Premier League and FA are also discussing with the Government the sporting integrity issues raised if they do not permit fans to attend. 

"We are aware of the high level of frustration our supporters are facing over this issue, and we are doing everything we can to resolve it as soon as possible."

Click here for the full breakdown of ticket distribution for the upcoming fixtures. 

