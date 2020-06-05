Revealed: Chelsea's provisional fixture list ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea are set to return to Premier League action this month with the season set to get back underway following the coronavirus pandemic.

Frank Lampard's side have been out of action since March after their 4-0 thrashing of Everton at Stamford Bridge and will return to action on June 21.

The Blues are currently in the Champions League spots in fourth place, sitting three points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place.

With nine games remaining for the Blues in the league, whilst still being in the FA Cup, Lampard's side have their work cut out for when the league restarts.

As per the Times, Chelsea's first four games back have been provisionally announced which will see them head to Villa Park

Sunday June 21: Aston Villa vs Chelsea (4.30pm / Sky Sports / Premier League]

Thursday June 25: Chelsea vs Manchester City [8.15pm / Sky Sports / Premier League)

Sunday June 28: Leicester vs Chelsea [2.30pm / BT Sports / FA Cup]

Wednesday July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea [8.15pm / Sky Sports / Premier League]

Games will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, with plans to bring supporters back into the stands still unknown.

"No one knows when matches will move away from the behind-closed-doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports.

"But there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis.

"Hopefully it will be a huge morale boost and that is what we’ve been working towards.

"We’ve got some incredible fans in this country and we all know the Premier League as we know and love it won’t be fully back until we have fans back through the turnstiles.

"Getting it back on our TV screens for people to enjoy will hopefully give the whole country a boost."

