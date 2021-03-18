Chelsea put Tammy Abraham contract talks on hold until summer

Chelsea have put contracts talks with forward Tammy Abraham on hold until at least the summer.

Abraham's current contract doesn't expire until 2023 after triggered a one-year extension last year to see him pocket £50,000-a-week.

However, Abraham was thought to be close to signing a new long-term contract at the club along with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

But his wage demands of a six-figure salary was received with reluctance from Chelsea, and now ESPN report that talks have now been put on hold.

They claim that following the 12-month extension last summer, the urgency of a new deal has been reduced and it is likely that both parties will wait until the current campaign is over before they review the situation.

Abraham has been wary of signing a new deal it has been reported, due to Chelsea's links with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. They are extremely keen on the 20-year-old and it could scupper Abraham's future in west London.

The 23-year-old has been out of action in recent weeks due to an ongoing ankle problem which saw him left out of the recent England squad for the March internationals.

Thomas Tuchel hopes he will return after the international break, but his future remains uncertain at Chelsea after falling down the pecking order since the German's arrival.

READ MORE: Hansi Flick names the three Chelsea players Bayern Munich dreamed of signing

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

READ MORE: Report: Chelsea heavily interested in Man City forward Sergio Aguero - Paulo Dybala also of interest

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube