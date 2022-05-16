Chelsea Qualify for 2022/23 UEFA Champions League After Arsenal Defeat at Newcastle

Chelsea have officially qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the 2022/23 season after Arsenal fell to defeat against Newcastle United.

The Blues required one point to qualify for next season's tournament, or for one of Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur to drop points.

Spurs came out on top against Burnley on Sunday, a day after the Blues fell to defeat in the FA Cup final.

Arsenal, on the other hand, fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Magpies after a Ben White own goal and late Bruno Guimaraes strike, meaning Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea's recent form has been worrying, with a defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge giving Mikel Arteta's side hope of finishing above their London rivals.

However, this is impossible now as Chelsea have mathematically qualified for the Champions League ahead of next season, sitting on 70 point compared to Arsenal's 66.

IMAGO / News Images

Arsenal have one match left whilst Chelsea have two, but will finish above the Gunners even if they lose their final matches.

The Blues fell to defeat in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League this year to Real Madrid, despite nearly mounting a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking to compete deep into the competition next season, having now been confirmed as part of the tournament.

Arsenal still have the opportunity to qualify when they face Frank Lampard's Everton on the final day of the season, but would require Spurs to lose to bottom of the league Norwich City on the last day.

Chelsea can go into their final two matches of the Premier League with no pressure, but wanting to get results and ensure that they finish third and ahead of Spurs.

