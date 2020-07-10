Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea will face Napoli or Barcelona in quarter-finals of Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Chelsea have found out their potential opponents in the quarter-final of the Champions League should they overturn a three goal deficit against Bayern Munich next month. 

The Blues lost the last-16 first-leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and have an almighty task on their hands to book their place in the quarter-finals. 

But the draw was made for the latter rounds in Nyon on Friday, and with the Blues still in competition, they have found out that they will play the winners of Napoli and Barcelona in the last-eight if they progress. 

The semi-final ties was also drawn in Nyon.

Full list of confirmed ties:

----------

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid/Manchester City v Juventus/Lyon

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea

Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals

Real Madrid/Manchester City v Juventus/Lyon VERSUS Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid VERSUS Atalanta v Paris Saint-Germain

----------

Quarter-final ties will take place across the 12/13/14/15 August in Lisbon. 

----------

