Chelsea quartet recognised for performances against Atletico Madrid

Four Chelsea players have had their performances against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League recognised.

Thomas Tuchel's side sealed a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge to progress into the quarter-finals.

Chelsea cruised into the last-eight and Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were all recognised in the WhoScored ratings.

Azpilicueta was included in the WhoScored Team of the last-16, with an average rating of 7.71 across the two legs.

Chelsea were dominant in west London on Wednesday. Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri finished the tie off to earn a 2-0 win in the second leg, as they kept another clean sheet.

It saw Mendy and Zouma included in the Champions League Team of the Week, as well as Werner who bagged the assist for Ziyech's opener.

Tuchel was delighted with his side's performance against Atletico and believes his side are fearless heading into Friday's draw.

He said: “We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible. We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere."

