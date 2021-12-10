Thomas Tuchel Confirms Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell Absent for Leeds United Clash

Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Chelsea Quartet Ruled Out of Premier League Clash Against Leeds United

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a quartet of players who will be unavailable for selection in their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday. 

The Blues have struggled with injuries in recent weeks, with the reigning European Champions having only 17 fit first team players for their draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday. 

Tuchel has now revealed which players will be missing due to injury for their league fixture at the weekend. 

imago1008209725h

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the German boss named which four players will be absent from the match at Stamford Bridge.

“Trevoh Chalobah is still out, Mateo Kovacic out. N’Golo Kante out and Ben Chilwell.”

Read More

Chalobah suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-1 win over Watford last week, an unfortunate setback considering the 22-year-old's impressive run of form up until then.

Kovacic was set to return to the side after a long spell out on the sidelines with a similar injury, but a positive test for COVID-19 has delayed his first appearance for the Blues since the Carabao Cup win against Southampton in October.

imago1008120224h

Kante suffered a twisted knee during the 4-0 thumping of Juventus and was substituted in the first half of the game, with Chilwell also being injured during the match due to a problem with his ACL.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

They beat Leeds 3-1 the last time they met at Stamford Bridge with goals from former Blues Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma, and Christian Pulisic.

imago1008432386h
