Chelsea and the Raine Group are planning to take Todd Boehly's consortium to the UK Government for approval after they were named as the preferred bidder to buy the club, according to reports.

The final three shortlisted bidders were informed of which bid was successful and Boehly came out on top, with Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton's teams being rejected.

Boehly's group have now been given an exclusivity period around 5-7 days, per reports, which will give them time to ratify an exclusivity agreement to indicate their full intentions to press ahead with a take over of the Blues.

The part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers' job is only just beginning of sealing a formal purchase of Chelsea. Firstly, the club will need to go to the UK Government to be given the green light to sell the club for a change in licence.

It's good news for Boehly because as per the Telegraph, Chelsea’s intention is to advance Boehly and his group for UK Government approval ahead of a licence for the sale of the club to be issued.

Should, or when, they get approval from the Government, they can then undergo the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test which will allow them to be given the sign off by the league ahead of a officially taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Their was a late bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the 11th-hour on Friday morning, but it's too little too late as Boehly's group takes one step closer to becoming the new owners of Chelsea.

The bid for the club is expected to be in excess of £3.5 billion which includes the plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge and continue the on-the-field success in west London across all of the club's team.

As per the agreement of the deal, the Boehly group would be in charge until at least 2032 due to Chelsea asking for legally binding assurances over the long-term future.

It's not over, but the wheels are now firmly in motion ahead of a new chapter in the club's history.

