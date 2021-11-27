Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Revealed: Chelsea Ranked Fourth in UEFA Coefficient In 2021/22

Author:

Chelsea are revealed to be in fourth place in the UEFA club coefficient rankings, behind both Manchester City and Liverpool.

The rankings are based on points scored by the clubs in UEFA competitions over the last five seasons of European football.

As listed on UEFA.com, Chelsea have finished fourth in the European coefficient on a total of 110,000 points over the last five seasons.

Bayern Munich finished first in the rankings with a total of 126,000 points, followed closely by Manchester City on 119,000.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool also finished above Thomas Tuchel's Blues on 115,000 points.

Because the results are calculated from five season's worth of points, Chelsea's performance from in recent years has seen them on fewer points than they deserve to be on judging by their current form.

In fact, if the results were based solely on the last two seasons, Chelsea would be second, beaten only by Manchester City who would be 2,000 points ahead.

Ironically, Chelsea beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 in last season's Champions League final and so these numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Barcelona are in fifth place, 2,000 points behind the Blues, but their numbers have drastically dropped in recent seasons, given their decline in form.

Manchester United made it into the list in ninth place on 98,000 points, meaning four English clubs are included in the top 10 clubs in European football.

