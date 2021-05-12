Chelsea Ready to Reward Thomas Tuchel With New Three-Year Contract

Chelsea are expected to offer Thomas Tuchel a new contract at the end of the season, according to reports.

Since his January arrival which saw him sign an initial 18-month deal, replacing Frank Lampard at the club, Tuchel has taken Chelsea on an impressive run which has seen them almost confirm a spot in the Premier League top four.

As well as their excellent domestic league form, Chelsea have also reached the FA Cup and Champions League final, setting the Blues up for an interesting end to the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel has to be praised for his instant impact in west London and he is now to be rewarded for his efforts.

As per the Mail, Chelsea 'want to tie him down to a new two-year contract with the option for a third year'.

It was previously revealed by the ail that Tuchel would trigger an extension in his initial 18-month deal if he hit certain targets, however the club are ready to go above that. Tuchel is also believed to be keen to sign a longer-term deal at the club. If he signed a new deal, he could pocket around £7 million per-year.

Tuchel also 'stands to collect major bonuses if Chelsea win the Champions League and finish in the top four'.

Chelsea are also set to trigger an extension in Thiago Silva's contract at the club to give him a further year. Talks are set to also open with midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho over new deals.

