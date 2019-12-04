Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea 'ready to smash' transfer record for Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are ready to smash their transfer record in order to land 19-year-old Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is though to want to leave Germany, with the Dortmund boss Lucien Favre slamming him as 'not good enough' in recent weeks, and now the Blues are stepping up their pursuit of the winger. 

Currently waiting to hear the outcome of their CAS appeal, Chelsea are continuing to to locate their targets for when they will be able to start dipping into the market again.

According to Goal, they have already started their plans, and Jadon Sancho is no.1 on their priority list, with the Blues ready to break their transfer record to get the 19-year-old.

Chelsea's transfer record is currently at £72 million after the acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but they're willing to go above and beyond to land Sancho. 

They are happy to wait until the summer to make a move should their transfer embargo appeal be rejected. 

Jadon Sancho's contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, which will mean Chelsea will have to cough up a hefty-fee to persuade Dortmund from parting ways with Sancho. 

Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils prepared to pay £119 million for Sancho. 

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Liverpool out of any interest linking them with Sancho, whilst Manchester City are thought to not be interested in reuniting with the winger.

Chelsea have plenty of Blues out-of-contract next summer, including Willian and Pedro, which will be ideal for the Blues to bring in another winger to Stamford Bridge. Will it be Jadon Sancho?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League: N’Golo Kante and Willian to come back into the side

Matt Debono
1 0

Frank Lampard will be looking for a response from his side against Aston Villa after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer ban: Frank Lampard offers update on CAS appeal

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has given an update on when Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] over their appeal against their transfer embargo.

Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term.

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.