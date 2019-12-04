Chelsea 'ready to smash' transfer record for Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are ready to smash their transfer record in order to land 19-year-old Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho is though to want to leave Germany, with the Dortmund boss Lucien Favre slamming him as 'not good enough' in recent weeks, and now the Blues are stepping up their pursuit of the winger.

Currently waiting to hear the outcome of their CAS appeal, Chelsea are continuing to to locate their targets for when they will be able to start dipping into the market again.

According to Goal, they have already started their plans, and Jadon Sancho is no.1 on their priority list, with the Blues ready to break their transfer record to get the 19-year-old.

Chelsea's transfer record is currently at £72 million after the acquisition of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but they're willing to go above and beyond to land Sancho.

They are happy to wait until the summer to make a move should their transfer embargo appeal be rejected.

Jadon Sancho's contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, which will mean Chelsea will have to cough up a hefty-fee to persuade Dortmund from parting ways with Sancho.

Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho, with the Red Devils prepared to pay £119 million for Sancho.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Liverpool out of any interest linking them with Sancho, whilst Manchester City are thought to not be interested in reuniting with the winger.

Chelsea have plenty of Blues out-of-contract next summer, including Willian and Pedro, which will be ideal for the Blues to bring in another winger to Stamford Bridge. Will it be Jadon Sancho?

