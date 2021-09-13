Chelsea Ready to Take 'Strongest Possible Action' After John McGinn Subjected to Sectarian Abuse

Chelsea have released a club statement stating they will take the 'strong possible action' against the individual who hurled sectarian abuse at Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

A clip surfaced on social media since the 3-0 win for Chelsea on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge of McGinn being subjected to abuse while taking a corner in the first-half in west London.

It was picked up by Pat Nevin, a former Blue and now presenter for the club, who said on social media: "I’ve just received video of vile sectarian comments aimed at the fabulous John McGinn at Stamford Bridge. Heading there now for tomorrow’s game and will talk to the club. You get vile abuse from many fans of many clubs, but this is NO excuse! I hope and expect investigations!"

The club have responded quickly and have condemned the language used in the video which is now circulating online.

What have Chelsea said?

In a club statement released on Friday, it read: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an individual using abusive language of a sectarian nature in the crowd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable and we condemn the language used.

"The Club is working to identify the person involved and will take the strongest possible action against them. Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the Club’s investigation should contact the Club via our discrimination reporting line 0207 3863355."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube