Chelsea Receive Blow as Armando Broja Picks up Southampton Injury

Chelsea's on-loan striker Armando Broja has picked up what looks to be a serious injury during his time at Southampton, handing a blow to both sides.

The 20-year-old has been impressive this season in the Premier League and is a key part of Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints.

And as per Tom Leach, the injury to Broja is 'not looking good'.

IMAGO / PA Images

He took to Twitter to write: "Not looking good but needs to be assessed" after Broja was taken off against Coventry City through injury in the FA Cup.

This comes after reports that Chelsea are in no rush to decide Broja's future in London despite interest from Premier League clubs.

The Albanian's progress has been halted for now due to his injury, meaning that he most likely will face a spell on the sideline at St Mary's.

Southampton are interested in signing the Albanian on a permanent deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He said:“ Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

However, talks will have to stop until the extent of the Albanian's injury is revealed as he could return to Stamford Bridge for treatment, much as Billy Gilmour did during his spell at Norwich City.

The Blues have struggled for goals so far this season and it is believed that Thomas Tuchel wants to look at Broja in pre-season before making a decision on his future, so hopefully the injury is not serious.

