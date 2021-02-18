Chelsea receive boost as Man United confirm Paul Pogba injury ahead of Premier League clash

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of their match against fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United on 28th February.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has confirmed that the Frenchman won't be returning to action this month after suffering a thigh injury during his side's 3-3 draw with Everton last week.

"[Paul] Pogba is recovering well. He's starting the treatment but it will still be a few weeks. He won't be playing in February, that's for sure. It's still a few weeks before we see [Paul] Pogba definitely," said Solskjaer, in a press conference on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger willing to jeopardize place in Chelsea squad by helping recruit top centre-half this summer

READ MORE: Andreas Christensen reveals what Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel told his squad following January appointment

READ MORE: "He is a tactical fox" - Antonio Rüdiger sings Thomas Tuchel's praises following quick start at Chelsea

The 27-year-old is set to miss Premier League games against Newcastle and Chelsea, and faces a race against time to prove his fitness before a monumental clash at the home of the runaway league leaders, Manchester City, on 6th March.

Pogba missed the Red Devils' trip to Turin for the first-leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash, to be played on Thursday, and has been ruled out of the reverse fixture as well.

The midfielder has notched four goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for United this season.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick tips Chelsea to 'go far' in Champions League this season

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Atlético Madrid ahead of Champions League tie

READ MORE: "I'm always by their side" - Antonio Rüdiger reveals role in bringing German duo to Chelsea

The World Cup winner's trajectory has been on the up in recent weeks after he struggled to seal a starting berth in the side that was built around United's undisputed talisman, Bruno Fernandes, for much of the campaign.

Despite Pogba's absence, Chelsea, who are just four points off United in fourth place, would be wary of the threat posed by Fernandes, who has single-handedly carried his side since his arrival to the club in January 2020.

A result at Old Trafford would surely be Thomas Tuchel's most significant since his appointment as Blues boss in January, and could set the tone for a push for second-place with the title-race all but over with City ten points clear at the top.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube