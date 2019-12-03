Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s side, accompanied by former Blue John Terry, will head down to Stamford Bridge - but they will be without key players in their side.

Despite a 2-2 draw in Manchester against Manchester United on Sunday, Villa have been left without one, potentially two players for their away trip to Chelsea as a result of their defiant away performance.

Mings
Tyrone Mings got on the scoresheet for Villa as they picked up a point on the road against Manchester United.Getty Images

Full-back Frederic Guilbert picked up his fifth booking of the season after a foul on Brandon Williams, which means he is suspended for Wednesday’s game against Chelsea.

It’s a blow for Dean Smith after the Frenchman has become a first-team regular this term - having made 12 consecutive appearances in the Premier League this season.

But Dean Smith could also be without Anwar El Ghazi too on Wednesday after he was forced off against Manchester United at the weekend.

El Ghazi
Dean Smith will be hopeful that Anwar El Ghazi will be fit to make the trip to Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

A welcome boost for Frank Lampard who has had his own injury troubles of late within the ranks at Chelsea, and he’ll be hopeful Tammy Abraham is fit in time for Aston Villa’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard could also have Ross Barkley and Antonio Rudiger back in the matchday squad on Wednesday.

Chelsea host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Wednesday live on Amazon Prime.

