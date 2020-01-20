Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea receive Reece James boost after scans reveal 'minor bruising' on ankle

Matt Debono

Chelsea have received an injury boost concerning full-back Reece James after scans revealed the extent of the damage picked up against Newcastle United. 

The 20-year-old defender was forced off in the second-half after a strong challenge with Newcastle's Ciaran Clark. 

Frank Lampard had no update post-match on the defender's injury status, however the scans have now been completed. 

TalkSport have revealed that the scans on James' injury have come back positive, and that there is only 'minor bruising' on the ankle.

It will be a huge sigh of relief for the Blues' boss Frank Lampard after a dismal day on Tyneside, which saw Chelsea slump to their eighth defeat in the Premier League this season.

James, 20, only signed a new long-term deal at the club this week following a breakthrough into the first-team at Chelsea this season.

His 12 Premier League appearances rewarded him with a new deal in west London this week. 

"It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family," James said on the new deal.

Frank Lampard will be eager for Reece James to return when the Blues host Arsenal on Tuesday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

