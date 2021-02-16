Chelsea receive Tammy Abraham injury boost following Newcastle win

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was taken off after 20 minutes against Newcastle on Monday night after injuring his right ankle.

The 23-year-old was provided medical attention and though he tried to shrug off the pain and carried on for a bit, he was eventually replaced by Olivier Giroud, who went on to net the opener for the Blues as they eased to a 2-0 win over the Magpies.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Abraham didn't suffer serious damage to his ankle and early signs suggest that the Cobham graduate won't be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

READ MORE: Mateo Kovačić lauded by Thomas Tuchel following MOTM performance in Newcastle win

READ MORE: "I'm very glad I scored" - Timo Werner delighted after ending goal drought against Newcastle

READ MORE: Timo Werner ending 14-game goal drought a 'big relief, says Thomas Tuchel

Abraham latched onto a lofted ball from the back having timed his run to perfection, but was forced off after a robust challenge from Jamaal Lascelles in the box, which wasn't given as a penalty.

In his post-match press-conference, Chelsea boss Tuchel said that though he doesn't have an update on the severity of Abraham's injury, he was concerned given the nature of the challenge.

The German said: "There is no update, it is a worry because we had to take him off so early after a hard tackle. We are worried but there is no news."

READ MORE: The Chelsea player ratings in 2-0 win against Newcastle United

READ MORE: Why Christian Pulisic didn't feature for Chelsea during Newcastle United win

READ MORE: Edouard Mendy is still the no.1 goalkeeper at Chelsea, confirms Thomas Tuchel

"Yes," responded Tuchel on if the challenge on Abraham was reckless.

"My assistant tried to show him on the iPad. We had the feeling that it was a reckless tackle. He played the ball, yes, but for it was too much because you risk the injury of an opponent and for me, it was a foul.

"It was reckless but OK, I don’t want to criticise."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube