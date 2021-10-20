    • October 20, 2021
    Chelsea Receive Triple Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Malmo

    Chelsea are set to welcome back Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Hakim Ziyech back to the side against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

    Thomas Tuchel will want his side to bounce back from their defeat to Juventus in matchday two following a narrow 1-0 loss in Turin last month. 

    A win will put the Blues in a good position to qualify for the knockouts in Group H in the first of the double header against the Swedish side

    Silva (Brazil duty), Rudiger (back) and Ziyech (ill) were all absent for the win over Brentford on Saturday evening however are expected to be available for selection for the European meeting. 

    Tuchel confirmed the team news and revealed it is only Christian Pulisic who remains out with an ankle injury.

    "That is easy, it is only Christian Pulisic who is missing tomorrow (Wednesday)."

    This will be a welcome boost for the Blues, although their makeshift defence against Brentford kept a clean sheet as Malang Sarr made his Premier League debut for the Blues. 

    Tuchel could hand Kai Havertz minutes against Malmo, hoping the German can find his feet to become more decisive for Chelsea once again. 

    He added ahead of the game: "He lacks the statistics of decisive things, of goals and assists. He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes. This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him. The rest has to come for him, he is willing to do so. He is in a good shape, a good mental state. He knows what he's fighting for. That's the situation."

