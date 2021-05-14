Kante, Kovacic and Christensen Hand Chelsea Boost Ahead of FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has received a triple injury boost ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Leicester City at Wembley.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen have all returned to training ahead of Saturday's clash in the capital, as per Nizaar Kinsella.

Their condition of fitness and availability for the Leicester clash remains unknown however it is a welcome boost, particularly in the case of Kovacic who Tuchel had hoped would return to training ahead of the cup final.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kovacic has been out with a hamstring problem, while Christensen picked up a tendon issue. Kante missed the Arsenal defeat due to suffering pain in his Achilles and Tuchel not wanting to risk him.

"N’Golo [was left out] for pain management," said Tuchel on why Kante missed the Arsenal match. "He has pain in the achilles and he suffers from that. There was no chance [he could play] because we miss Kovacic [too]. Not having N'Golo on the bench is a huge blow for us in terms of intensity and attitude."

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner will also be hoping to return to the side after they weren't risked on Wednesday night.

Tuchel added on Wednesday: "For Toni [Rudiger], we were at risk of overload and injury. We lost already Andreas Christensen so there was no chance I could take the risk now to have two central defenders out. The same with Timo Werner."

Thomas Tuchel will provide the full team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube