Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Receive Triple Injury Boost Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has received a triple injury boost ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup final clash against Leicester City at Wembley.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen have all returned to training ahead of Saturday's clash in the capital, as per Nizaar Kinsella

Their condition of fitness and availability for the Leicester clash remains unknown however it is a welcome boost, particularly in the case of Kovacic who Tuchel had hoped would return to training ahead of the cup final.

sipa_33175240 (1)

Kovacic has been out with a hamstring problem, while Christensen picked up a tendon issue. Kante missed the Arsenal defeat due to suffering pain in his Achilles and Tuchel not wanting to risk him.

"N’Golo [was left out] for pain management," said Tuchel on why Kante missed the Arsenal match. "He has pain in the achilles and he suffers from that. There was no chance [he could play] because we miss Kovacic [too]. Not having N'Golo on the bench is a huge blow for us in terms of intensity and attitude."

sipa_33164412 (1)

Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner will also be hoping to return to the side after they weren't risked on Wednesday night.

Tuchel added on Wednesday: "For Toni [Rudiger], we were at risk of overload and injury. We lost already Andreas Christensen so there was no chance I could take the risk now to have two central defenders out. The same with Timo Werner."

Thomas Tuchel will provide the full team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33331608
News

Kante, Kovacic and Christensen Hand Chelsea Boost Ahead of FA Cup Final

sipa_33135655 (1)
Opinions

Comment: Winning the FA Cup Is Crucial for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

1002503371
News

Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered His Verdict on the Champions League Final Being Moved to Porto

48068527 (1)
News

Confirmed: Champions League Final Between Manchester City and Chelsea to be Played in Porto

1002474985
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_32998161
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

sipa_33164416
News

Jorginho Wants to Lift Champions League Trophy With Chelsea to Achieve Dream

sipa_33154842
News

Jorginho: How Could I Want to Leave Chelsea?