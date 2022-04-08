Chelsea Reject Crystal Palace's Request to Play Conor Gallagher in FA Cup Semi-Finals

Chelsea have rejected Crystal Palace's request to play Conor Gallagher in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley later this month.

The 22-year-old joined the south London side last summer on a season-long loan and has excelled under Patrick Vieira's tutelage.

Gallagher has eight goals and five assists in 31 appearances this term for the Eagles. His impressive form saw him get called up to the England national team in March, when he played 61 minutes against Switzerland, before being given a cameo appearances by Gareth Southgate during the 3-0 win over Ivory Coast.

Rules mean loan players are unable to face their parent club, unless they are given the relevant permissions.

This has now come into play following the draw that saw Chelsea and Crystal Palace be paired for the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next weekend.

But as per Goal, Chelsea denied any special dispensation which will see Gallagher in ineligible for the Wembley meeting.

Gallagher was not involved in the talks and didn't appeal to Chelsea asking to be allowed to play, per the report, leaving Vieira with a void to fill.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Crystal Palace have been very impressed with the England international's performances this season and have enquired over his availability this summer, along with many other clubs.

However, Chelsea are set to give Gallagher a 'prominent role' in Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

Should Chelsea be open to starting a conversation over his future, at least £50 million would need to be offered for negotiations to even begin.

