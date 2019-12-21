Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea release commemorative 1970 FA Cup triumph kit

Matt Debono

Chelsea have confirmed the release of their new 1970s inspired kit, which will launch in the New Year.

The Blues won their first FA Cup back in 1970 after beating Leeds United in a replay, following a draw in the first game. 

Now the club have marked the historic occasion with the launch of a new kit, which is blue and golden. 

Midfielder Mason Mount reacted to the launch of the kit: "It’s a classy, stylish and sophisticated shirt, a great way of remembering the iconic team of 1970 that paved the way for the successes of today," the 20-year-old said. "We know fans of all ages are going to love its simple design."

You will be able to purchase the kit from the 2nd January 2020. 

The new strip will be worn for the first time when Chelsea host Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5th January. 

