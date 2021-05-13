Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Release New Home Kit for 2021/22 Season

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have confirmed their new home strip in partnership with Nike and Three for the 2021/22 campaign.

The club announced their new kit on Thursday morning (May 13) as they entered another year with their kit provider Nike, as well as embarking on their second season with main shirt sponsor, Three UK. 

What does it look like?

21.04.22_CFC_DAY_01__01_Ziyech_034
Azpilicueta_0001
Pulisic_0001
5
Gallery
5 Images

The new kit sports a 'Lyon Blue' colour with 'Opti Yellow' logos. 

'Design-wise, the Chelsea 21-22 home kit features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The Nike and club logos are yellow whilst the 'Three' emblem is white.'

When will Chelsea first wear the new kit?

Chelsea will wear the new 2021/22 home kit against Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday evening, the Athletic first revealed.

However no decision has, as yet, been taken on whether they will wear next season's kit for the Champions League final against Manchester City on May 29.

Where can I buy the kit?

The kit is now available to purchase directly from the Chelsea megastore. Click here to view the new kit. 

