Chelsea Release Statement Following Roman Abramovich's Sanctioning by UK Government

Chelsea Football Club have released a statement following news that owner Roman Abramovich has been placed on the list of sanctions by the UK government.

The Russian listed his Club for sale on March 2, but now this has been thrown into doubt after the government annonced his sanctioning.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning.

Posted on the official Chelsea website, the Club have released the following statement:

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Chelsea Football Club has been advised that its owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government.

"By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.



"We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities."



IMAGO / PA Images

The statement concludes that the Club will update further when appropriate.

Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Chelsea's special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

It was earlier reported that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Club, with a sale hanging in the balance as things stand.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Norwich City on Thursday, with the match going ahead as the Premier League have confirmed.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube