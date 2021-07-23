Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Release Statement Regarding Cutting the Ireland Trip Short

The club have now released a statement.
Chelsea have cut their pre-season training camp in Ireland short and are travelling back to London, as confirmed in a statement.

The club played a in-house friendly after the match against Drogheda United was cancelled and following the training match, the team are returning to Cobham.

Chelsea have released a statement regarding their return.

The club said: "With the cancellation of last night‘s friendly game, the team’s training camp has moved back to the club’s training ground early to continue preparations for the game against Bournemouth."

Armando Broja and Callum Hudson-Odoi found themselves on the scoresheet as two Chelsea sides faced eachother in replacement of the match and now the team will travel back home.

The Blues will face Bournemouth in their second pre-season match, having already beaten Peterborough United 6-1 at Cobham.

The match will occur on Tuesday 27 July at the Vitality Stadium and fans will be allowed to attend, whils the game will be streamed for free on the 5th Stand App.

The club will also send a side to face Portsmouth on the same day, however this will likely be the Under-23's.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

