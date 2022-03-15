Chelsea have been told they won't be able to sell any tickets for their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon, and have reluctantly asked for the game to be played behind closed doors for 'matters of sporting integrity'.

Thomas Tuchel's side sold several hundred tickets for the cup tie this weekend prior to the UK Government's sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, who they found to have links with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin.

It saw Chelsea be put under a special licence by the Government, which includes not being able to sell tickets to supporters for games.

Tickets for the Boro tie were due to go on sale to season ticket holders and members the day of, and day after the sanctions was imposed. So only a couple of hundred tickets were sold.

The Club have been in talks with the Government to try to get the licence amended, but have now confirmed they have been unable to strike an agreement leaving them unable to sell further tickets.

Adding to that, they have also mad a request with 'extreme reluctance' to ask for the game to be played behind closed doors for 'matters of sporting integrity'.

In an update released by the club: "We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

"Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

"It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

"We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution."

