Chelsea Return to Pre-Season Training Ahead of 2021/22 Campaign

The start of the new season begins.

Chelsea will begin their return to Cobham on Monday for pre-season as players and staff start to report back in for club duty.

Thomas Tuchel's men will start to trickle back into their training facility from Monday as they begin their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

It will see the return of first-team players as well as academy products, along with squad members who spent the 2020/21 season out on loan.

Who will report back and when?

Players will start coming into Cobham from Monday and more players will join the group as the week advances. Those who have not been on international duty with their countries will return first.

Those who have been on international duty, including playing in the European Championships and Copa America, will return to pre-season later on after being given an extended period of time off to have a break ahead of the campaign which starts next month.

What are Chelsea's plans for pre-season?

Chelsea have already confirmed two pre-season fixtures against Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series which will take place across London.

Tuchel's men will also head to Ireland for a training camp and are set to play local sides, however nothing has yet been announced or made official by the club.

Their season will then begin on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup, before their Premier League campaign starts on August 14 with a home match against Crystal Palace.

